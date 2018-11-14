Rams giving away thousands of tickets to first responders, victims after shooting, fires devastate area
With their upcoming game moving from Mexico to L.A., the Rams are making the most out of their home game
The Rams are getting an unexpected home game after their Monday night date with the Chiefs got moved from Mexico City to Los Angeles, which means fans in the area will now get an opportunity to see their 9-1 Rams face the 9-1 Chiefs in what might be the game of the season. The Rams are making good use of their extra home game.
On Tuesday, the Rams announced that they're giving away thousands of complimentary tickets to first responders and people affected by the recent tragedies that have devastated the area.
Last week, 13 people were killed in a mass shooting at a bar in Thousand Oaks. The Rams' facility is located only minutes away.
Rams left tackle Andrew Whitworth donated his game check from Sunday to victims of the shooting.
Additionally, the Woolsey Fire has burned 96,314 acres and is 35 percent contained as of Tuesday evening, according to CBS News, which also reported that two fatalities from the fire have been confirmed and 370 structures have been destroyed. The Hill Fire has burned 4,531 acres and is 90 percent contained, per CBS News. Meanwhile, northern California is still dealing with the Camp Fire in Butte County, which is north of Sacramento.
After the Rams wrapped up their win over the Seahawks on Sunday, quarterback Jared Goff took a moment to weigh in on the recent tragedies at the beginning of his press conference.
"First of all, I wanted to definitely say we're thinking about everyone involved in not only the fires, but the shooting that occurred and how close to home that hits for us. I didn't know anyone involved, but I know people that did. Just having it that close really makes it real," he said.
"The fires, obviously, have been something a lot of people have dealt with -- myself included. I evacuated, a lot of our teammates evacuated, a lot of our coaches evacuated, thousands of people evacuated outside of our organization. It's just been a tough week for the whole city, the whole area up there in the northern L.A. area. I'm hoping today provided a little bit of joy and regularity for those people."
