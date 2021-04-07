Matthew Stafford landing in Los Angeles was the first true firework of the offseason. His arrival to the Rams has many pointing to the team as a sexy pick to come out of the NFC in 2021 and possibly win Super Bowl LVI. While Stafford joining the Rams has seemingly placed them back into the title conversation, there is some question as to how long this run will last. Stafford turned 33 years old in February and is only under contract through the 2022 season, which does give this marriage the potential of having a relatively short shelf life. However, GM Les Snead recently noted on The Athletic's "11 Personnel" podcast that they anticipate having him around much longer than that.

"I don't think we [made the trade] thinking two years," Snead said, via Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic. "Based on his age, you can legitimately think five to seven, eight years if you look at what Drew [Brees] has done. … With quarterbacks of his pedigree, a lot of these guys have played into their late 30s, for sure. So that was definitely the vision with [Stafford]."

If that is the Rams' expectation, they may want to keep a close eye on Stafford's contract status. He's signed through 2022 and looking at unrestricted free agency in 2023 prior to his age 35 season. If Stafford does follow the path forged by the likes of Tom Brady, Drew Brees, and Aaron Rodgers and plays into his late 30s and possibly early 40s, Los Angeles will need to strike a deal at some point in the next few years to ensure he'll be doing that in a Rams uniform.

Of course, that's not exactly a pressing matter at this point in time and it would probably behoove the organization to see how he performs in 2021 before shelling out a bigger extension. Still, after surrendering Jared Goff, first-round draft picks in 2022 and 2023 along with a third-round pick in 2021, that's the type of haul that would suggest that L.A. plans on keeping Stafford around much longer than just two years.

In 16 games played in 2020, he completed 64.2% of his throws for 4,084 yards, 26 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. If he can maintain that level of play and thrust the Rams into legit title contention, it wouldn't be a total surprise to see the club fast-track an extension for Stafford at some point next offseason.