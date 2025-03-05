Wide receiver Cooper Kupp's future is uncertain and while there are many options for the former third round pick for next season, Los Angeles Rams general manager says staying with the team is not the most likely one. Head coach Sean McVay was ambiguous when discussing whether there was a chance for Kupp to return next year, saying he would "never speak in absolutes," but GM Les Snead was slightly more direct.

According to ESPN, Snead said on Tuesday that Kupp staying in blue and gold was the "least likely" option, adding that they are looking for a trade partner. McVay said one day prior that there had yet to be any conversations with the receiver about restructuring his deal.

Kupp announced last month that the Rams put him on the trading block. The 32-year-old has two years left on his contract, with non-guaranteed money including a $12.5 million base salary in 2025, a $14.85 million base salary in 2026 and a $5 million roster bonus in 2026. He signed a three-year, $80.35 million contract extension in June of 2022 and now has $39.58 million remaining, with the average annual value at $26,783,333 per year.

It is likely he will need to take a pay cut in his next contract, whichever team that ends up being with.

In 2024, Kupp finished with 67 receptions for 710 yards and six touchdowns in the air in 12 games. He was second on the team in receiving touchdowns, behind DeMarcus Robinson (7) and was also second in receiving yards and receptions behind Puka Nacua, who had 990 and 79 respectively.

With Nacua having an impressive first two seasons with the league, the Rams clearly want to move ahead with the younger star WR and move on from the veteran. Kupp has also dealt with injuries in the last few seasons, including a high ankle sprain last season.

While Nacua has been a bright spot on the offense, quarterback Matthew Stafford, who reworked his contract to remain with the Rams, says it won't easy to see Kupp leave.

"It's tough," Stafford said. "I've been around long enough to know that anything is possible."

Kupp has played with the Rams his entire career thus far, dating back to 2017. He won a championship with the team in 2022 and was named MVP of Super Bowl LVI. He is also a Pro Bowler and was named Offensive Player of the Year in 2021, along with being the NFL's receptions, receiving yards and receiving touchdowns leader in 2021.