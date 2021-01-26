The Los Angeles Rams may have quarterback Jared Goff under contract through the 2024 season, but don't tell that to general manager Les Snead, the man who helped sign him to that deal. Asked Tuesday about the possibility of Goff not returning to the Rams in 2021, Snead spoke as if the former No. 1 pick's future is already in jeopardy. Refusing to commit to the QB's place on next year's roster, he teased reporters by flaunting "the beautiful mystery of the future" and said "it's way too early to speculate."

"Not going to get into specifics on (that)," Snead said when asked whether Goff may not return, per reports. "Jared Goff, he's a Ram right now. What's today? It's January 26th."

In other words, buckle up. This shouldn't necessarily be surprising, considering coach Sean McVay refused to name Goff his starting QB immediately after the Rams' divisional-round loss to the Packers. But it still marks a notable shift in Los Angeles' commitment -- or lack thereof -- to Goff, whose four-year, $134 million extension signed in 2019 has yet to even kick in. The Rams cannot release the two-time Pro Bowler this offseason without incurring a major salary-cap hit, but there's already been speculation about whether L.A. might look to trade the former first-rounder after two straight middling seasons under center.

Snead essentially permitting continued speculation of Goff's uneasy standing in L.A. makes it clear the Rams aren't sold. Goff's contract alone, after all, should be reason enough for the GM to shut down any talks of a potential move. The 2021 offseason was already shaping up to be a whirlwind of potential QB movement, and it seems the Rams are content to potentially be involved.