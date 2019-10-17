Rams have no concrete timeline for a Jalen Ramsey extension, have laid out 'long-term view'

The Rams pushed a substantial amount of chips to the center of the table in order to acquire Jalen Ramsey from the Jaguars this week. To pull off the blockbuster and have Ramsey in L.A., the team surrendered two first round picks (2020, 2021) along with a 2021 fourth-rounder.

While there is no denying Ramsey's talent and how his presence will make the Rams secondary better in the immediate, there is some risk involved for the defending NFC champs. They acquired Ramsey with no completion of a contract extension, so the All Pro corner could conceivably bolt out of Los Angeles after the 2020 season when his contract expires.

When asked about placing a timeline to actually get an extension done for Ramsey to ensure that he'll be in Los Angeles long-term, Rams G.M. Les Snead played things close to the vest noting that there is no firm deadline (outside of his actual contract expiring), but more of a soft timeline of when they'd like to get it addressed.

"No, no timeline on that," he said Wednesday. "We did put a timeline a little bit in place with it. I don't want to give too many details on that. Again, we are just meeting Jalen today. Obviously, he, to date, has earned a chance to probably get a nice contract for the job he does and the position he plays."

Snead did note during his press conference that he was in contact with Ramsey and his representatives prior to the trade actually being executed to "give our long-term view and get his," so they clearly have the future in mind. Of course, given that massive haul it took to get Ramsey in the building, it's highly unlikely the Rams are looking at him as a year-plus rental piece.

Luckily for them, Ramsey seemingly feels the same way as he noted during his Uninterrupted "Week 17" podcast that he wants to be a Ram for "years and years to come."

While speaking at his introductory press conference on Wednesday, Ramsey was asked if he had a chance to talk about an extension, but said it really hasn't been on his mind at the moment.

"I'm not really worried about it," he said."To be honest, I've kind of said that a lot, but I don't think people really believe me. I'm not worried about it, it will happen in due time. I have full confidence in myself and my abilities. I think I will continue to be the best corner in the league for years and years and years to come. It will hand itself. It's all in god's timing."

Ramsey may suit up for the Rams as early as this weekend against the Falcons in Atlanta. At that point he steps on the field, the All-Pro can continue stating his case for what could very well be a market setting contract in the near future.