Rams headed for Hawaii, will play first NFL preseason game in the state since 1976

For the first time in more than 40 years, the NFL is going to hold a preseason game in Hawaii.

The Rams have announced that one of their preseason games in 2019 will be played in Honolulu. The game will be played at Aloha Stadium, which last hosted an NFL game in January 2016 when the Pro Bowl was held there. Although Hawaii has hosted multiple Pro Bowls over the years, it's been a long time since a preseason game was actually played there. The last time Hawaii hosted an NFL game that wasn't a Pro Bowl came back in 1976, when the 49ers beat the Chargers 17-16 in a preseason game.

If you're wondering why the Rams are willing to fly six hours away to play a preseason game, it most likely has to do with the fact that they want to turn everyone in Hawaii into a Rams fan. According to the team's executive vice president of business operations, Jamie Reigle, the Rams also want to offer unique road game opportunities for their fans in Los Angeles.

"We are pleased to join with the Hawai'i Tourism Authority to develop opportunities for Rams fans to express their support both in Los Angeles and in Hawai'i all year round," Reigle said a statement. "We look forward to bringing NFL football back to Hawai'i and hosting the first preseason game there in more than four decades."

One thing that hasn't been announced yet is who the Rams will play, so if you want your favorite team to play in Hawaii, you should write the NFL a letter now and let them know. The date of the game is also still up in the air, but it will definitely be played at some point next August.

With the addition of this game, being a Rams fan is basically now the fastest way to rack up frequent flier miles. Besides their Hawaii game, the Rams also have a Week 11 game in Mexico City against the Chiefs. The team also played in London in both 2016 and 2017. Not to mention, they'll be playing another international regular season game in 2019.