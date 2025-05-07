Well … that's one way to make sure you have perfect attendance for offseason work. The Los Angeles Rams announced Wednesday, in partnership with the Hawaii Tourism Authority, that they will hold their veteran minicamp in Maui in mid-June. The announcement continues a years-long partnership between the team and the 50th state that dates to 2018.

On June 16, the team and their families will fly to Maui. The following two days the team will hold light workouts at War Memorial Stadium, the longtime home of the Hula Bowl in Wailuku, while also hosting community events each day. The team plans to fly home on June 19, with anyone having the option to extend their stay.

The Rams were last in Hawaii in 2019 for a preseason game in Honolulu against the Cowboys. Following the 2023 Maui wildfires, the team partnered with the state to help raise hundreds of thousands of dollars in relief funds.

Los Angeles serves as a crucial market for Hawaiian tourism. Hawaii Gov. Josh Green and Rams president Kevin Demoff made the joint announcement Wednesday morning at the Rams practice facility.

Hawaii is considered an "open" market with the NFL, so no individual team has marketing rights there. The Rams do have global marketing rights in several foreign countries. The Rams have rights in Australia, New Zealand, China, South Korea, Mexico, Japan and, as of April's league meetings, the United Arab Emirates.

The NFL will hold its inaugural regular-season game in Australia in 2026 with the Rams as the designated home team. Hosting a future game in Hawaii could prove difficult considering Aloha Stadium, the longtime home of the Pro Bowl, has been closed since 2020.

NFL teams have de-emphasized May and June on-field work in recent years. The Rams are not expected to host two grueling practices in Hawaii like what fans may be accustomed to seeing once training camp rolls around in late July.

This sort of partnership continues the outside-the-box marketing thinking of the Rams. For the last five years the team has held a "Draft House" at various locations in southern California, with the 2025 headquarters taking place at the Los Angeles Fire Department's Air Operations Headquarters.