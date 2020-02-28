Rams interested in former Redskins Pro Bowler Jordan Reed despite concussion history, per report
The veteran tight end remains committed to continuing his career despite a string of concussions
A week after his anticipated release from the Washington Redskins, former Pro Bowl tight end Jordan Reed is reportedly already on track to finding a new NFL home.
According to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, the Los Angeles Rams have spoken with Reed about a potential contract, and the 29-year-old pass catcher remains committed to playing. Fowler didn't offer any timetable for a decision between the two sides, and it's possible Reed could continue fielding inquiries into 2020 free agency, but the fact L.A. has shown interest suggests Reed is serious about continuing his football career.
The former third-round draft pick has said as much, with ESPN recently reporting Reed is "100 percent" set on returning to the field in 2020, but the tight end is also coming off a 2019 campaign in which he failed to clear concussion protocol for the entirety of the season. CBS Sports' Jason La Canfora even suggested earlier this month Reed might retire this offseason because of how much head trauma he suffered in seven years playing for Washington.
The Rams just extended starting TE Tyler Higbee last September with a four-year, $29 million deal, and backup Gerald Everett, a second-round pick in 2017, caught a career-high 37 passes for 408 yards in 2019. But Reed isn't expected to cost much because of his injury history, which has limited him to 19 games over the last three years. Rams coach Sean McVay is also familiar with the former Redskin, having served as Washington's TEs coach and offensive coordinator during Reed's time in the nation's capital.
