Los Angeles Rams star defensive lineman Aaron Donald could be in some hot water. On Wednesday, Pittsburgh attorney Todd Hollis said he will be filing assault charges against Donald for an incident that occurred with his client this past weekend, according to CBS Pittsburgh (KDKA).

Hollis provided KDKA's Andy Sheehan a photo of a man named DeVincent Spriggs, who had a swollen black eye and several lacerations on his face. Spriggs claims that Donald was the reason for these injuries, and intends to file criminal charges against the NFL star for what his attorney described as an unprovoked attack.

"It was definitely unprovoked," Hollis told KDKA. "I've instructed him not to make any comments, but, as you can see from his arm in a sling, his eye is closed, 16 stitches in his eye and a concussion and other severe injuries he's suffered, this is a severe incident."

Donald, who is a Pittsburgh native, played his college ball at the University of Pittsburgh and was drafted by the Rams with the No. 13 overall pick in the 2014 NFL Draft.

The Rams released this statement, via Josina Anderson:

"We are aware of the reports regarding Aaron Donald. We are collecting more information and will have no further comment at this time."

Donald is a six-time First Team All-Pro and a seven-time Pro Bowler. He is also a three-time Defensive Player of the Year -- including this past season. Donald finished the 2020 campaign tied for No. 2 in the NFL with 13.5 sacks, and also recorded the sixth-most tackles for loss (14) and the fourth-most quarterback hits (28), according to Pro Football Focus. He led the NFL with 98 quarterback pressures.