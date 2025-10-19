Teams contending for their respective division leads meet when the Los Angeles Rams face the Jacksonville Jaguars in London, England, on Sunday morning. Los Angeles is coming off a 17-3 win at Baltimore, while Jacksonville dropped a 20-12 decision to Seattle this past week. The Rams (4-2), who are tied for the NFC West lead, are 2-1 on the road this season. The Jaguars (4-2), who are second and one game behind the Indianapolis Colts in the AFC South, are 3-1 as the home team in 2025. Los Angeles wide receiver Puka Nacua (ankle) and offensive lineman Rob Havenstein (ankle) have both been ruled out. Linebacker Devin Lloyd (calf) and tight end Quintin Morris (groin) are out for Jacksonville.

Kickoff from Wembley Stadium is set for 9:30 a.m. ET on NFL Network. The Rams lead the all-time series 5-1, including wins in each of the last three meetings. The Rams are 3-point favorite in the latest Jaguars vs. Rams odds, while the over/under for total points scored is 44.5.

A former lead writer for Covers and The Linemakers, Hartstein combines a vast network of Vegas sources with an analytical approach he honed while working for Pro Football Focus.

In addition, Hartstein has gone 27-11 on his last 38 picks involving the Rams, returning more than $1,300. Anybody following his NFL betting picks at sportsbooks and on betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Now, Hartstein has set his sights on Rams vs. Jaguars and just locked in his picks and predictions. Here are several NFL odds and betting lines for Rams vs. Jaguars:

Rams vs. Jaguars spread Los Angeles -3 at DraftKings Sportsbook Rams vs. Jaguars over/under 44.5 points Rams vs. Jaguars money line Los Angeles -167, Jacksonville +140 Rams vs. Jaguars picks See picks at SportsLine Rams vs. Jaguars streaming Fubo (Try for free)

Why the Rams can win

Veteran quarterback Matthew Stafford is off to a solid start to the season. In six games, he has completed 139 of 209 passes (66.5%) for 1,684 yards and 12 touchdowns and two interceptions for a 106.2 rating. In a 26-23 overtime loss to the 49ers on Oct. 2, Stafford threw for 389 yards and three touchdowns. He completed 29 of 41 passes for 375 yards and three touchdowns in a 27-20 win over the Colts on Sept. 28.

Also helping lead the offense is fourth-year veteran running back Kyren Williams. In six games, Williams has rushed 95 times for 418 yards (4.4 average) and two touchdowns. He has a long run of 20 yards and has converted 26 first downs. He also has 18 receptions for 155 yards and three touchdowns. In the win over the Ravens, he carried 13 times for 50 yards and a score.

Why the Jaguars can win

Quarterback Trevor Lawrence is the key to the Jacksonville offense. In six games, he has completed 61.1% of his passes for 1,324 yards and eight touchdowns. He has been picked off five times and has a rating of 81.9, but has also rushed 28 times for 95 yards and two scores. In the loss to Seattle, he completed 27 of 42 passes for 258 yards and two touchdowns.

Running back Travis Etienne Jr. leads the ground attack. He has carried 89 times for 470 yards (5.3 average) and two touchdowns. He has had three explosive plays of 20 yards or more, including a long of 71, with 16 first-down conversions. In a 26-21 win at San Francisco on Sept. 28, he rushed 19 times for 124 yards and one touchdown. He had 14 carries for 71 yards in a 31-27 season-opening loss at Cincinnati.

How to make Rams vs. Jaguars picks

Hartstein has analyzed Rams vs. Jaguars from every angle and he's leaning Under on the point total.

Who wins Rams vs. Jaguars, and what critical X-factor makes one side of the spread a must-back? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Rams vs. Jaguars spread you need to jump on, all from the expert that is 27-11 on his last 38 Los Angeles Rams picks, and find out.