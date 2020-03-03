Rams' Jalen Ramsey reacts gleefully to Jaguars trading away A.J. Bouye to the Broncos: 'Free all my dawgs'

It's clear the Jacksonville Jaguars are hitting reset, again. In the last two seasons, the club has found ways to disappoint despite often being a major player in NFL free agency. One such offseason acquisition was A.J. Bouye, the former Houston Texans cornerback who signed a five-year, $67.5 million contract with $26 million guaranteed to join the Jaguars in 2017. Bouye, in tandem with All-Pro cornerback Jalen Ramsey and others, helped lead Jacksonville to the AFC Championship game that very season -- before losing in a close contest to the New England Patriots.

The sky was supposedly the limit for the Jaguars going forward, having finally broken through their own glass ceiling and become a contender, but it's instead rapidly fallen. Two seasons later, they've mustered only 11 combined wins to 21 losses, extended Blake Bortles on a three-year deal only to release him one year later and sign former Super Bowl MVP Nick Foles, traded away Ramsey to the Los Angeles Rams after a contentious fallout with head coach Doug Marrone, lost a grievance to the NFLPA, fired VP of football operations Tom Coughlin, so forth and so on.

Ramsey, who has been continually vocal about how the Jaguars run shop, caught news of Bouye being reportedly traded to the Denver Broncos in exchange for a 2020 fourth-round pick and fired yet another shot at his former team.

Free all my dawgs lol — Jalen Ramsey (@jalenramsey) March 3, 2020

"Free all my dawgs," Ramsey tweeted.

Former first-round pick Leonard Fournette also weighed in, his message made that much more poignant by the recent declaration of Yannick Ngakoue that the pass rusher has no intention to sign a long-term deal with the Jaguars -- making him a trade candidate if he signs an expected franchise tag. Fournette feels like the last man standing from a once-competitive, even if short-lived, team.

In the aforementioned season that included an appearance in the AFC championship, the Jaguars fielded a secondary that included not only Ramsey and Bouye -- who combined for 10 interceptions that season -- but also Barry Church, Tashaun Gipson, and Aaron Colvin. None of those players are in Jacksonville any longer, each having been shown the door in one way or another. Bouye himself entered this offseason with uncertainty regarding his contract, but swiftly got clarity as the Jaguars effectively gave him away for a mid-round pick, clearing $11.4 million in cap space after suffering a $4 million dead money hit.

"I get a phone call from [Jaguars general manager Dave Caldwell], saying he appreciates everything I did for the team," Bouye said, via Josina Anderson of ESPN. "Then [Broncos general manager John Elway] calls me, saying welcome to Denver. Now everyone is calling, I'm just finding out.

"I want to thank Jacksonville."

The addition of Bouye likely ends speculation of Chris Harris remaining with the Broncos, the irony being Harris having advised Bouye of just how wonderful a place Denver is.

"I'm definitely excited because Chris Harris always had good things to say about Denver," Bouye said. "I'm about to watch film and look at their scheme some more, and really study it. It's CB-friendly. The three times I played there -- the atmosphere and fanbase was amazing."

It's to-be-determined if he'll be joined by All-Pro cornerback Byron Jones, who the Broncos have been heavily linked to this offseason, but Bouye now gets a fresh start while the Jaguars find themselves fielding many more questions on just what their plan for success is going forward. It's safe to say Ramsey, along with a slew of his former teammates, doubts one exists at all in North Florida.