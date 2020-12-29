The Los Angeles Rams didn't just lose a chance to win the NFC West on Sunday thanks to their 20-9 defeat at the hands of the rival Seattle Seahawks. They also lost their starting quarterback, with Jared Goff suffering a broken and dislocated right thumb during the Week 16 decision. That's according to ESPN and NFL Network, which report that the former No. 1 overall pick is expected to miss the Rams' season finale against the Arizona Cardinals after undergoing surgery Monday.

Goff underwent additional testing on his throwing thumb Monday, per ESPN's Adam Schefter, and while initial estimations indicated the QB could be sidelined for the remainder of the 2020 season, including the postseason, Monday's surgery at least gives Goff a chance to return for the playoffs, assuming L.A. makes it.

Even in the event Goff would've been cleared to suit up against the Cardinals to close the season, he'd likely be forced to play through pain for a minimum of a month. It'll likely take at least four to six weeks for a full recovery of the break and dislocation, a medical source tells CBS Sports, though further testing will confirm whether or not any additional issues, such as ligament damage, would prolong the recovery process.

Goff has been underwhelming under center of late, throwing at least one interception in five of his last seven starts and throwing for no more than 210 yards in three of his last four. But the Rams (9-6) don't have many alternatives. Backup John Wolford, a third-year veteran, has never thrown an NFL pass and is now set to start against Arizona. Undrafted rookie Bryce Perkins, a member of the team's practice squad, is the only other QB currently available to the Rams ahead of Week 17.

L.A. is also on the brink of a playoff berth -- or elimination. Despite recently leading the NFC West, the Rams need either a victory over the Cardinals in Week 17 or a Bears loss to the Packers to ensure a ticket to the postseason.