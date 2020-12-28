The Los Angeles Rams didn't just lose a chance to win the NFC West on Sunday thanks to their 20-9 defeat at the hands of the rival Seattle Seahawks. They also lost their starting quarterback, with Jared Goff suffering a broken and dislocated right thumb during the Week 16 decision. That's according to ESPN and NFL Network, which reported Sunday that the former No. 1 overall pick could miss the Rams' season finale against the Arizona Cardinals, if not the entire playoffs, assuming L.A. makes it.

Goff will undergo additional testing on his throwing thumb Monday, per ESPN's Adam Schefter, but the Rams are unsure if the QB will be available by next Sunday. NFL Network's Mike Silver says Goff will wait to re-evaluate his thumb after game-day swelling subsides, but it's unlikely the QB will be active against Arizona. The injury will eventually require surgery, per Silver, and could well sideline Goff for the rest of the year.

Even in the event Goff is cleared to suit up against the Cardinals to close the season, he'd likely be forced to play through pain for a minimum of a month (assuming the Rams are still playing). It'll likely take at least four to six weeks for a full recovery of the break and dislocation, a medical source tells CBS Sports, though further testing will confirm whether or not any additional issues, such as ligament damage, would prolong the recovery process.

Goff has been underwhelming under center of late, throwing at least one interception in five of his last seven starts and throwing for no more than 210 yards in three of his last four. But the Rams (9-6) don't have many alternatives. Backup John Wolford, a third-year veteran, has never thrown an NFL pass. Undrafted rookie Bryce Perkins, a member of the team's practice squad, is the only other QB currently available to the Rams ahead of Week 17.

L.A. is also on the brink of a playoff berth -- or elimination. Despite recently leading the NFC West, the Rams need either a victory over the Cardinals in Week 17 or a Bears loss to the Packers to ensure a ticket to the postseason.