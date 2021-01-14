Head coach Sean McVay has given some clarity on the Rams quarterback situation as they continue to gear up for the Green Bay Packers in the divisional round. On Thursday, McVay noted that quarterback John Wolford will be out of Saturday's playoff matchup after suffering a neck injury that forced him out of Los Angeles's wild-card win over the Seahawks last week. This isn't totally surprising as Wolford has been unable to hit the practice field this week due to that injury.

As Jared Goff continued to rest his surgically repaired right thumb as the backup for L.A. last weekend, Wolford originally got the nod to start against Seattle. However, that playoff debut didn't last long as he took a first-and-10 snap up the gut on the Rams' second drive of the day and was hit in the head by Seahawks safety Jamal Adams. After taking Adams' shoulder off the top of his helmet, Wolford was later sent to a local hospital for further evaluation and effectively ruled out for the rest of the contest.

With Wolford now officially sidelined, that means Jared Goff will start for the Rams in the divisional round. He's been a full participant in practice this week but was clearly less than 100% from what we saw of him during that win over Seattle. Goff completed just nine of his 19 pass attempts for 155 yards and a touchdown in the 30-20 win. While that was enough to get the victory in that game, he may be asked to throw it a bit more while going toe-to-toe with Aaron Rodgers. As Goff gets back to his starting spot and Wolford out, Blake Bortles will serve as the backup quarterback for the Rams this weekend.

The Rams and Packers will kick off their divisional matchup from Lambeau Field on Saturday at 4:35 p.m. ET on NBC.