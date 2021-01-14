The Los Angeles Rams are going to have one extra pick in each of the next two drafts thanks to a new NFL rule that was implemented barely two months ago. Back in November, the NFL's 32 owners approved a resolution that called for teams to be rewarded any time a minority member of their organization was hired away by another team to be either a head coach or a general manager. The idea behind the new rule was to encourage teams to hire more minority coaches and executives and develop them.

Under the new rule, any team that loses a minority coach or executive to a head coach or GM job will be compensated with two third-round picks that will be awarded as one pick in two consecutive years. If a team loses a second employee to a head coach or GM job, then that club will receive three third-round picks that will be spread out over three consecutive years.

The first benefactor of this new rule is the Rams, who just lost their director of college scouting, Brad Holmes, to the Lions. According to multiple reports, Holmes has agreed to a five-year deal to become the general manager in Detroit. Since the Rams lost a minority employee to another team, the NFL is now going to award them two third-round picks with one coming in 2021 and the second one coming in 2022.

The Rams could pick up an extra third-round pick in 2023 if they lose another minority employee and right now, that's currently possible. The Jaguars have been eyeing Rams' consultant Ray Farmer and if Farmer gets hired as the new GM in Jacksonville, then the Rams will get another compensatory pick.

If there was one knock on the new rule, it was that teams might not want to hire a minority candidate from a rival, because the team wouldn't want their rival to pick up two extra draft picks. However, that issue might not end up being a problem and that's because two of the NFL's biggest rivals are about to help each other out.

According to NFL.com, Saints VP/Assistant GM for Pro Personnel Terry Fontenot is currently the favorite to land the Falcons' general manager job. If Atlanta ends up hiring Fontenot, that means the Saints will get two third-round picks out of it.

The extra picks are viewed as compensatory picks and will be awarded after the regular compensatory picks are handed out. In 2020, the NFL handed out 10 third-round compensatory picks, which means the first pick given to a team that lost a coach would have been 107th overall. The order of coaching compensatory picks will also be based on the draft order, so if the Saints and Rams both were to lose this weekend, the Rams would get an earlier pick because they had a worse record in 2020.

The NFL created the rule as a way to encourage minority hirings for key roles on each team while also diversifying the workforce around the league and in the first offseason of the change, it appears the rule is already having a positive impact.