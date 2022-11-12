A lack of depth at the skill positions has been one of the main reasons for the Rams' inauspicious start to the 2022 season. The Rams will get some help on offense entering Sunday's game against the Cardinals, however, after the team activated rookie running back Kyren Williams. In a corresponding move, the team waived fellow running back Malcolm Brown.

A fifth-round pick in April's draft, Williams has played just one snap this season, which occurred during the team's season-opening loss to the Bills. He has been on injured reserve since sustaining an ankle injury early in the season.

The Rams drafted Williams following a successful career at Notre Dame. He ran for more than 1,000 yards during each of his final two seasons in South Bend while rushing for 27 touchdowns over that span. Williams also caught 77 passes and four touchdowns over that span.

Williams will look to help a Rams offense that is currently 31st in the NFL in average rushing yards per game. On Sunday, Los Angeles will face an Arizona defense that is 12th in the NFL in average rushing yards per game allowed.