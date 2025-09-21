The Los Angeles Rams will be playing without outside linebacker Nick Hampton in Sunday's game against the Philadelphia Eagles due to an undisclosed illness. However, the update to the injury report appears to be food-related according to a post made by Hampton on social media.

Hampton captioned a photo of himself laying in a hospital bed on his private Instagram that his illness came after something he ate, saying it's the "last time I eat one of these nasty (expletive) Philly cheese steaks!!!" and that he would rather "eat dirt" than partake in more food in Philadelphia.

Hampton was listed fourth on the team's defensive depth chart at the pass rusher spot behind Jared Verse, Byron Young and Josaiah Stewart coming into the game. He played 15 snaps in Week 2 for the Rams after briefly seeing the field in the opener.

The Rams are less worried about where they stand defensively entering Sunday's game, however, compared to what they're dealing with on the other side of the football in the battle of unbeatens.

Los Angeles coach Sean McVay said this week his team is mindful of Eagles pass rusher Jalen Carter given his production in last season's playoff win over the Rams.

"You have to be aware of him, but they have impact players all over this defense," McVay said "That's what makes them great. It's as good a coach as you can go against in terms of understanding how to put them in the right spots, playing to their strengths and the feel for the flow of a game.

"Jalen is excellent. I have a lot of respect for him going against him twice last year. You look at the resume and the body of work that he has, but you could go through their front, their second level and their backend. They are the real deal. We're excited about it, but he's awesome."