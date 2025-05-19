Last season was our first without one of the most dominant defensive lineman we've seen in NFL history. Los Angeles Rams superstar Aaron Donald hung up the cleats last March after 10 seasons in which he played at a Hall of Fame level.

Donald turns 34 years old this week, but could a potential return be in the cards since his Rams appear to be all-in for a Super Bowl in 2025? Does Donald even miss football? Nope. Apparently he's comfortable with his decision.

"As far as playing football, I don't miss it," Donald said on the Pitt Panthers Insider Show on 93.7 The Fan, via Audacy.com. "I don't even have the passion or excitement to want to play football. I will always love football, but once you lose the passion, it was time to walk away."

Donald did say that he misses his teammates and the moments he had with them in the locker room, but not the game itself. He's remaining busy in retirement, however, as Donald is working with several different businesses, including one that will build a 38-unit affordable family housing project in Wilkinsburg, PA. Donald also told 93.7 The Fan that acting is in his future as well.

Donald was recently named to the Pitt Athletics Hall of Fame, and he will likely be a first-ballot Pro Football Hall of Fame selection in the future as well. Over 154 NFL career games played, Donald racked up 111 sacks, won Defensive Player of the Year three times, made the Pro Bowl in all 10 of his seasons, was named a First Team All-Pro eight times and won Super Bowl LVI.