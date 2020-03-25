Rams legend Eric Dickerson shares his frustration with his former team's new logos

Eric Dickerson is mostly known for two things: being one of the greatest running backs in NFL history, and being someone who is never afraid to express his true feelings.

Dickerson, who currently serves as the Rams' vice president of business development, was brutally honest when he was recently asked about the Rams' new logos, which were unveiled earlier this week. Dickerson, who rushed for an NFL-record 2,105 yards as a member of the Rams in 1984, expressed his disappointment during a conference call with the design team that came up with the new logos.

"I asked the guys, 'Why mess with something that's good?'" Dickerson said on "The Doug Gottlieb Show." "The Cowboys don't change their logos. The Raiders don't change their logos. The Colts, when they went from Baltimore to Indianapolis, didn't [change logos]."

Since the interview, Dickerson has actively begun gathering opinions from the team's fan base, posting the following message on Wednesday asking fans to pick between two different logos. The logo on the left is a combination of the two logos the team unveiled earlier this week.

.@RamsNFL fans, I reviewed your comments regarding our new logos and share in your disappointment. I’ll be speaking with the Rams on our behalf. Please like if you prefer the logo on the left and retweet to vote for the logo on the right (Rams booster club).

-The Rambassador pic.twitter.com/wZuzCzwdER — Eric Dickerson (@EricDickerson) March 25, 2020

The reason behind the new logos, as it was explained to Dickerson, has to do with the Rams' desire to establish their own identity in Los Angeles after spending over two decades in St. Louis before returning to L.A. in 2016. That answer didn't fly with Dickerson.

"I said, that has nothing to do with nothing," Dickerson said. "The players who played there, you give them respect. Anybody who plays under the Rams' logo, no matter where they were, played for the Rams."

While he isn't a fan of the new logos, Dickerson should be happy with the fact that the Rams have apparently gone away from the navy gold/blue jerseys that the then St. Louis Rams began wearing in 2000, shortly after winning the franchise's first Super Bowl. That color scheme came with the Rams to Los Angeles with one minor change: the Rams started wearing navy blue and white helmets to pay homage to the helmets the Rams wore during the "Fearsome Foursome" era of the 1960s. The Rams' primary colors will once again be royal blue and yellow, the team's primary color scheme from 1973-99.

Color scheme aside, Dickerson still isn't a fan of the new logos, an opinion he likely won't change anytime soon.

"The logo, no, I'm not feeling it," he said. "I just don't like it. And I just hope to God that they don't change the logo on the helmet. If they do that on the helmet, that's gonna be a disaster."