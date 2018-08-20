Rams lock in another starter with a contract extension as Aaron Donald's holdout continues
Right tackle Rob Havenstein scored a four-year extension on Monday
The Los Angeles Rams continue to hand out contract extensions to every important player on their roster who isn't named Aaron Donald. As Donald's holdout continues, the Rams signed yet another impending free agent to a new deal. This time, it's right tackle Rob Havenstein's turn.
On Monday, the Rams announced that they signed Havenstein to a four-year extension that'll keep him with the team through the 2022 season. According to Lindsey Thiry of ESPN, the deal is worth $32.5 million.
"We're excited to extend Rob with the Rams for another four seasons," Rams coach Sean McVay said in a statement. "He's been a reliable member of our offensive line and maintaining consistency among that unit is important as we continue to grow offensively. Congratulations to Rob and his family."
A second-round pick in 2015, Havenstein has developed into a key cog in the Rams' high-flying offense. Over the past three seasons, he's made 43 starts, including 15 a season ago when the offensive line ranked third in run-blocking and ninth in pass protection, per Football Outsiders. Related: Running back Todd Gurley nearly won MVP and second-year quarterback Jared Goff took a seismic leap forward in his development.
He's not a big name like left tackle Andrew Whitworth, but he's a dependable above-average starter and that has value.
So, Rams fans should be very pleased to see yet another important player locked-in for the long run, even if their most important player, Donald, remains away from the team. Last month, the Rams extended both Brandin Cooks and Todd Gurley. Now, they've made sure an important piece of their offensive line won't be syphoned off. And all Rams fans -- on Twitter, at least -- want to know is, when will Donald sign his extension?
It seems unlikely that Havenstein's extension will have any impact whatsoever on Donald's, but while we're on the topic, it's worth noting that there doesn't appear to be an end in sight. Donald, the game's best defensive player, has yet to report to the team, and he has no incentive to report until he gets the contract he desires. As CBS Sports NFL Insider Jason La Canfora wrote earlier this month from Rams training camp, the Rams "don't anticipate him participating in any preseason games."
A year ago, Donald held out until the eve of the regular season and missed Week 1 as a result -- before he went on to win Defensive Player of the Year, of course. Don't be surprised if something similar happens again this season.
At the very least, the Rams have done well to build a strong team even without Donald around.
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Seahawks cut Jon Ryan after 10 years
Ryan's comments came in the context of getting it's a business, but he won't get another chance...
-
Bears' Leonard Floyd fractures hand
Floyd, the Bears' only good pass-rushing outside linebacker, might be forced to play with a...
-
Report: Teams interested in Bridgewater
The Broncos seem like an obvious choice but could the Patriots also be in the mix?
-
MNF: Ravens vs. Colts odds, picks, bets
R.J. White recently finished in the top 1 percent of the Las Vegas SuperContest
-
Report: Redskins to sign Adrian Peterson
Peterson played for the Saints and Cardinals last season after spending the first nine years...
-
Former first-round DE may retire at 26
The 26-year-old was released by the Seattle Seahawks this week