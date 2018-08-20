Rams lock in another starter with a contract extension as Aaron Donald's holdout continues

The Los Angeles Rams continue to hand out contract extensions to every important player on their roster who isn't named Aaron Donald. As Donald's holdout continues, the Rams signed yet another impending free agent to a new deal. This time, it's right tackle Rob Havenstein's turn.

On Monday, the Rams announced that they signed Havenstein to a four-year extension that'll keep him with the team through the 2022 season. According to Lindsey Thiry of ESPN, the deal is worth $32.5 million.

"We're excited to extend Rob with the Rams for another four seasons," Rams coach Sean McVay said in a statement. "He's been a reliable member of our offensive line and maintaining consistency among that unit is important as we continue to grow offensively. Congratulations to Rob and his family."

A second-round pick in 2015, Havenstein has developed into a key cog in the Rams' high-flying offense. Over the past three seasons, he's made 43 starts, including 15 a season ago when the offensive line ranked third in run-blocking and ninth in pass protection, per Football Outsiders. Related: Running back Todd Gurley nearly won MVP and second-year quarterback Jared Goff took a seismic leap forward in his development.

He's not a big name like left tackle Andrew Whitworth, but he's a dependable above-average starter and that has value.

Solid move for the Rams. Over the last 3 years Havenstein has played 2698 snaps at RT and rated as a "good starter" with a 75.1 grade. That's 11th among RT's with over 2000 snaps. https://t.co/6IEkKiDR5Z — Neil Hornsby (@PFF_Neil) August 20, 2018

So, Rams fans should be very pleased to see yet another important player locked-in for the long run, even if their most important player, Donald, remains away from the team. Last month, the Rams extended both Brandin Cooks and Todd Gurley. Now, they've made sure an important piece of their offensive line won't be syphoned off. And all Rams fans -- on Twitter, at least -- want to know is, when will Donald sign his extension?

Rams sign Ndamukong Suh

Fans: wut about AD



Rams extend Brandin Cooks

Fans: wut about AD



Rams extend Todd Gurley

Fans: wut about AD



Rams extend Rob Havenstein

Fans: wut abou–– — Cameron DaSilva (@camdasilva) August 20, 2018

It seems unlikely that Havenstein's extension will have any impact whatsoever on Donald's, but while we're on the topic, it's worth noting that there doesn't appear to be an end in sight. Donald, the game's best defensive player, has yet to report to the team, and he has no incentive to report until he gets the contract he desires. As CBS Sports NFL Insider Jason La Canfora wrote earlier this month from Rams training camp, the Rams "don't anticipate him participating in any preseason games."

A year ago, Donald held out until the eve of the regular season and missed Week 1 as a result -- before he went on to win Defensive Player of the Year, of course. Don't be surprised if something similar happens again this season.

At the very least, the Rams have done well to build a strong team even without Donald around.