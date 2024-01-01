On Monday, the Los Angeles Rams announced that they waived kicker Lucas Havrisik. The 24-year-old was 15 of 20 on field goals and 19 of 22 on extra points this season before the team let him go. His longest field goal was from 52 yards. For a moment, the Rams -- who clinched a playoff spot with their Week 17 win combined with the Seahawks' loss -- were a team without a kicker, but have since decided to bring back veteran Brett Maher, according to ESPN.

Head coach Sean McVay said his play-calling did change based on Havrisik's struggles, with the team going for it on fourth down in situations when a field goal would have been the default call.

Havrisik went undrafted in 2022 and played on the Indianapolis Colts practice squad that year and into some of 2023. He then joined the Cleveland Browns on their practice squad in August of 2023.

He joined the Rams in October of this year after L.A. released Maher. Havrisik's first game with the team was on Oct. 29 against the Dallas Cowboys, where he made his first NFL field goal. Maher went 17 of 23 on field goals and 12 of 13 on extra points in seven games before the Rams moved on.

Los Angeles is currently the No. 6 seed in the NFC at 9-7 and in second place in the NFC West behind the 12-4 San Francisco 49ers in the division. The Rams will face the 49ers, the No. 1 seed in the NFC, in Week 18.

The Rams are currently on a three-game winning streak.