Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford has been dealing with an elbow issue this offseason described as "bad tendinitis," but just how much it will impact his play is still unknown. While some say it is "bad," Stafford has downplayed the severity, calling it "just a little soreness."

On Thursday, we got new insight into the issue, following a report from ESPN that Stafford had a procedure this offseason. According to the report, the procedure on his right elbow was to manage the pain and get him ready for the 2022 season.

Stafford reportedly is in a better spot than he was ahead of the 2021 season and the Rams aren't concerned that his play will be affected.

The defending Super Bowl champion remains optimistic about his status as the Rams look to make another Super Bowl run this season.

"I feel good. I'm ready to go. No limitations. ... I feel great. I'm ready to go play," the 34-year-old said.

As a player who always strives to improve, he admitted, "[I] can always be better. Can always try to feel like I'm 21 again. I'll keep trying. But no, I feel really good. I feel like I can make every throw."

Los Angeles head coach Sean McVay says the team's approach to contain the pain is the same as it was last year. Stafford did not throw during spring workouts to help prevent a further issue with the elbow and his workload was lightened this offseason.

Before the procedure, Stafford's pain management included an injection.

The Rams kick off their season on "Thursday Night Football" in L.A. against the Buffalo Bills, where they will unveil their Super Bowl banner commemorating last year's championship run and begin their title defense.