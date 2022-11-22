Matthew Stafford returned to the lineup Sunday, one week after missing the Rams' loss to the Cardinals with a concussion. But the quarterback lasted less than three full quarters before exiting again. After leading Los Angeles to a 14-10 halftime lead against the Saints, Stafford left Sunday's Week 11 matchup to be evaluated for a concussion. He initially sought medical attention on the sidelines, then went to the locker room in the third quarter, with backup Bryce Perkins replacing him under center.

Stafford entered the concussion protocol on Monday, per ProFootballTalk. This comes after he exited the protocol on Friday.

It is unclear if during the game he experienced symptoms from his previous concussion while playing against the Saints, or suffered a separate head injury.

Perkins, a third-year veteran who went undrafted in 2020, opened the season as the Rams' third-string QB behind Stafford and John Wolford. The latter started in place of Stafford in Week 10 but was inactive for Sunday's contest due to a neck injury suffered against the Cardinals.

Perkins, meanwhile, entered as just the latest replacement piece of a depleted lineup. The Rams came into Week 11 missing left tackle Joe Noteboom, center Brian Allen and star wide receiver Cooper Kupp due to injury.