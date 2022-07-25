Only the Los Angeles Rams could find a way to make a strong passing game even better. Los Angeles landed one of the most coveted pass catchers in free agency by signing Allen Robinson, giving Cooper Kupp an excellent complement on the outside .

Certainly Matthew Stafford was pleased with the Rams signing Robinson. Stafford admired Robinson from his days with the Detroit Lions, watching Robinson carve up defenses when he played for the Chicago Bears. Now, the two seek to be another strong quarterback-wide receiver combination that seeks a repeat championship performance in Los Angeles.

"Allen's a really intelligent player," Stafford said, via the Los Angeles Times. "I've been really impressed by his ability to not only pick up what we're doing X's and O's and lines on a piece of paper, but just kind of the nuanced stuff of what we're trying to accomplish on each play. When you have guys that can think like that and play like that, it makes my job a lot easier."

Robinson is looking for a bounce-back campaign after a disastrous 2021 season, which he had a career-low 38 catches for 410 yards and one touchdown. This was after consecutive 1,000-yard seasons in Chicago, showcasing Robinson needed a fresh start to revitalize his career.

Only 28 years old, Robinson is heading into the prime of his career and gets an excellent opportunity with Stafford (easily the best quarterback he's ever played with). Stafford threw for 4,886 yards and 41 touchdowns in his first season with the Rams, ranking in the top three in the NFL in both categories. He set the franchise record for passing yards in a season and set a new mark for most single-season completions in team history (404).

Stafford also tied Tom Brady's mark as the only quarterbacks to lead the league in passing touchdowns in a season (regular season and postseason) who won a Super Bowl. He's the first quarterback in NFL history with 6,000 passing yards, 50 passing touchdowns and a Super Bowl win in the same season (regular-season and postseason stats combined).

Through his first 182 games, Stafford's 49,995 career passing yards are the most in NFL history and his 323 touchdowns are sixth most in that span. Stafford's 34 fourth-quarter comebacks are fifth most in NFL history, and his 42 game-winning drives are tied for seventh most in league history.

Stafford -- who is on a pitch count in camp after a minor offseason procedure -- has Kupp, Robinson, and Van Jefferson as his top three wideouts heading into camp. If the Rams do decide to bring back Odell Beckham Jr., Los Angeles will arguably have the best wide receiver unit in football.

All of this hinges on how Robinson performs with his new team. The early reviews are excellent.