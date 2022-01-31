Matthew Stafford didn't win a single playoff game during his 12 seasons with the Lions from 2009-2020. In his first season with the Rams, he's already racked up three postseason victories, and now he'll have a chance to win it all when Los Angeles takes on the Bengals in Super Bowl LVI. Not only that, but he'll have a chance to win it at home, with the Rams' own SoFi Stadium hosting the big game. As for Stafford, he joked with reporters after Sunday night's NFC Championship that he doesn't care where the Super Bowl is played, as long as he's playing in it.

"It's great that it's here," he said with a smile, "(but) I don't give a shit where it is. I just wanna play in the dang thing. The fact that it's under this roof, it's gonna be awesome. Our fans did an unbelievable job."

Stafford played a big role in the Rams' journey to this point, posting near-MVP-caliber numbers during the club's 12-5 regular season and unleashing timely throws in L.A.'s playoff wins over the Cardinals and Buccaneers, as well as the 49ers on Sunday night. Immediately following the Rams' win over San Francisco, the former Lions QB told Fox's Erin Andrews he was oozing confidence in the team earlier in the game: "I said in the locker room, 'There's no way we're not gonna win this damn game.'"

Now, as Stafford told reporters, the Pro Bowler is "sure ... happy for this opportunity" to go out with one more win -- the biggest of them all. His NFC Championship victory comes exactly one year after reports first surfaced about his move from the Lions to the Rams via blockbuster trade. And he's two weeks away from making his first career Super Bowl start in L.A.