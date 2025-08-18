Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford was seen at practice on Monday and in uniform. This is a major development as the 37-year-old signal-caller has not taken part in training camp due to an ailing back.

Stafford has reportedly been dealing with an aggravated disc in his back, and while he previously completed some private individual work where he threw behind the scenes, he had been sitting out of team drills. This is a step in the right direction with the Rams' season opener vs. the Houston Texans now less than three weeks away.

Rams coach Sean McVay said that it was "great" to have his quarterback at practice on Monday, and that they will continue to take things one day at a time with Stafford, per reporter Stu Jackson.

Stafford was expected to practice last Monday, but did not. He threw 68 passes at the team facility last Saturday morning, according to ESPN, but it appeared he suffered some kind of a setback.

"We're trying to get our hands around this as well, so I don't really have much more information other than think we're trying some different things that are hopefully going to be in alignment with getting him back out on the field," McVay said last Thursday.

Jimmy Garoppolo and Stetson Bennett had been leading the Rams offense with Stafford sidelined, but now, the first-team offense can finally get some work in.

Stafford went 10-6 as the starter last season, and completed 65.8% of his passes for 3,762 yards, 20 touchdowns and eight interceptions. The Rams made it to the divisional round of the playoffs, where they were defeated by the eventual Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles. Stafford ended the 2024 campaign on a tear. In his final nine games, including playoffs, he threw 15 touchdowns compared to just one interception. Stafford's 19-4 record in the months of December, January and February since joining the Rams in 2021 ranks best in the NFL.

Los Angeles won the Super Bowl on its home field in Stafford's first season with the Rams, and this franchise again has championship aspirations in 2025.