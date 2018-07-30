Rams' Ndamukong Suh vouches for Aaron Donald: 'He deserves more than what I got'

Few players know their worth like Ndamukong Suh, who signed with the Rams this offseason on a one-year deal worth $14 million. Since then, the Rams have splurged on extensions for Brandin Cooks and Todd Gurley, all while reigning AP Defensive Player of the Year Aaron Donald holds out for a new contract as he heads into the final year of his rookie deal.

Suh, whose six-year, $114 million deal with the Dolphins in 2014 was the richest defensive contract in history at the time, is now vouching for his new teammate, saying that Donald is worth far more than the $6.892 million he's due this season.

"He deserves more than what I got," Suh told USA Today. "It's only right that he continues to play at a high level and prove that."

The Rams -- who have added players like Marcus Peters, Sam Shields, Aqib Talib and Suh to their defensive fold -- were knocked out in the first round of the playoffs last year. Suh now expects more, but he doesn't confuse names with success. "Yes, we have a lot of talent," he said. "But that talent means absolutely nothing unless you put it all together."

Donald missed training camp last year before reporting to the team prior to the Rams hosting the Colts in Week 1. He ended up missing the first and last weeks of the season, and still finished with 11 sacks and 32 tackles. Now, reports indicate that he won't play for the Rams this season without something being done about his contract.