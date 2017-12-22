Rams' new kicker was working at a brokerage dealer when team called
Sam Ficken has plans for after the NFL, but 'after the NFL' hasn't come just yet
The Rams' new kicker Sam Ficken just got a heck of a promotion. After the Rams lost star kicker Greg Zuerlein for the season to a back injury, the Rams poached Ficken from ... a brokerage firm.
Ficken -- who played on the Jaguars in the preseason before being waived in 2016 and then joined the Chiefs' preseason roster in 2017 before being released -- was working as a brokerage dealer for the Weeden & Co. in Connecticut (no relation to the legend Brandon Weeden) when the Rams called him up to replace Zuerlein.
According to ESPN, when Ficken got the call, his boss told him he hoped he'd never see him again. "I believe in myself, I believe in the work that I've put in," Ficken said, via ESPN. "It was just a matter of time."
Prior to the NFL, Ficken kicked at Penn State, where he struggled early in his career before getting mentored by former Bears and current 49ers kicker Robbie Gould. In his junior year in 2013, Ficken made 15 consecutive field goals, breaking a PSU record.
With all of this in mind, it might be time for Ficken to update the old Twitter avatar. He's hoping to be a part of a Super Bowl run with team that has a real chance in the Rams.
