Rams, NFL open to more preseason games in Hawaii
The August matchup between the Rams and Cowboys was well-received by both Hawaii and the league office
The Rams and the NFL are intrigued by the prospect of playing more preseason games in Hawaii, league sources said, after the team's initial foray into that market this summer.
The Rams and Cowboys played in Honolulu in August in what was a well-received venture. The Rams enjoyed their time there and would like to replicate the experience in future years, and the NFL supports that as well, though figuring out how to divvy up the dates will require some work. The Rams will no longer be playing in a temporary home come 2020, with their new stadium in Inglewood on schedule to open on time, and therefore will have lease obligations in terms of how many games they play there.
The Rams will no longer be in position to give up a game to a neutral site, but are hopeful that other teams (and, almost certainly, they would have to be West Coast teams) might be willing and able to move one of their preseason games to Hawaii. The attendance figures and overall attention the Rams-Cowboys game drew was heralded in the league office, as well as by municipal officials in Honolulu, which could lead to further exploration of that market for neutral site options over time.
