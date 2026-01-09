The NFL playoffs begin with the Carolina Panthers hosting the Los Angeles Rams on Saturday. Carolina managed to win the NFC South despite finishing under .500, and it will host the 12-5 Rams after Los Angeles failed to capture the NFC West. These teams met in Week 13, and the Panthers emerged as upset winners, a feat they'll now try to replicate. Los Angeles quarterback Matthew Stafford had the worst game of his season then, but the MVP candidate will almost surely not make the same mistakes twice.

Kickoff from Bank of America Stadium is set for 4:30 p.m. ET. The Rams are 10.5-point favorites in the latest Rams vs. Panthers odds from DraftKings, while the over/under for total points scored is 46.5. The Rams are -600 money line favorites (wager $600 to win $100), while the Panthers are +440 underdogs. Before making any Rams vs. Panthers picks of your own, you have to see the top NFL picks from the SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times.

Odds: Rams -10.5, over/under 46.5

The Panthers won a 31-28 upset when these teams met in Charlotte in late November. Los Angeles is 12-5 against the spread and 10-7 to the Over. Carolina is 10-7 ATS and 10-7 to the Under. The Rams have covered four of their last five and have produced five straight Overs. The Panthers have produced four straight Unders.

Rams -10.5

Davante Adams anytime touchdown scorer

Colby Parkinson Over 2.5 receptions

Model's Rams vs. Panthers score prediction, picks

The Panthers win in just 24% of the SportsLine Projection Model's simulations, but they offer decent money line betting value at that rate. The Rams cover in 53% of the simulations, and the Over hits at a 52% rate.

Rams vs. Panthers score prediction: Rams 30, Panthers 18

