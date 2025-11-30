Arguably the NFL's best team hits the road this weekend when the 9-2 Los Angeles Rams visit the 6-6 Carolina Panthers in Week 13 action on Sunday. The Rams are fresh off a blowout win over Tampa Bay and are now winners of six in a row. Carolina fell to San Francisco on Monday, dropping to .500 on the year and a half game behind the Bucs in the NFC South.

Kickoff from Bank of America Stadium is set for 1 p.m. ET. The Rams are 10.5-point favorites, according to the latest Rams vs. Panthers odds. The over/under for total points scored is 44.5. The Rams are -645 money line favorites (risk $645 to win $100), while the Panthers are +468 underdogs. Before making any Rams vs. Panthers picks, make sure you check out the NFL picks from the SportsLine Projection Model.

When: Sunday, Nov. 30

Time: 1 p.m. ET

TV: FOX

Stream: Fubo

Follow along: CBS Sports App

Odds: Rams -10.5, over/under 44.5

The Rams have been dominant overall and against the spread, going 9-2 straight up and 8-3 ATS. On the flip side, just four of their 11 games have gone Over. The Panthers are 6-6 SU and 7-5 ATS. They're also 6-6 to the Over in 2025 and scored just nine points on Monday.

Rams -10.5 (-108, DraftKings)

Over 44.5 (-115, DraftKings)

Both teams to score 15+ points (-137, DraftKings)

Final odds: +523 at DraftKings (wager $100 to win $523)

Model's Rams vs. Panthers score prediction, picks

The model has the Rams winning big here, covering the 10.5-point spread 56% of the time for an 'A' grade. The model also leans Over on the total in large part because it predicts another big game from L.A.'s offense. The Over hits in 51% of simulations.

Rams vs. Panthers score prediction: Rams 30, Panthers 17

