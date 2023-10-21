After Rams running back Kyren Williams suffered a late-game ankle injury in Week 6, coach Sean McVay expressed optimism about the sudden workhorse's long-term availability. Days later, Williams has been placed on injured reserve, guaranteeing at least a four-game absence, including this Sunday's Week 7 matchup with the Steelers.

Williams had already been ruled out for this week, but it wasn't initially clear he'd miss multiple games. Now, he won't be eligible to return until Week 12, when the Rams visit the Cardinals on Nov. 26. Los Angeles has its bye in Week 11.

In the meantime, McVay will be forced to turn to a slew of emergency replacements in the backfield, with second-year backup Ronnie Rivers also sidelined with a PCL sprain. Rookie sixth-round pick Zach Evans is tentatively slated to man the RB1 role, but McVay hasn't revealed how much he'll rotate backs against the Steelers. The team also has veteran reserves Royce Freeman, Myles Gaskin and recent practice-squad promotion Darrell Henderson available.

Williams, a 2022 fifth-rounder who overtook the jettisoned Cam Akers early this year, had been a centerpiece of the Rams offense to open the season. His 456 rushing yards through five games rank fifth in the NFL, and his six rushing touchdowns are tied for third.