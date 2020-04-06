Rams plan to use 'more than one workhorse' at RB after moving on from Todd Gurley
No surprise, but confirmation that L.A. has learned its lesson
Less than two years after giving Todd Gurley $45 million guaranteed to be their clear-cut workhorse at running back, the Los Angeles Rams have insisted they want nothing other than to scrap the idea of having a lead runner for 2020. Addressing reporters Monday, the same day Gurley officially found a new home with the Atlanta Falcons, general manager Les Snead said the Rams plan to use "more than one workhorse" moving forward.
"What we do want to be," Snead said, per Greg Beacham of the Associated Press, "is a team that utilizes more than one workhorse moving the ball, with different skill sets."
That, of course, is not a novel concept in the NFL. In fact, it's rarer these days to find a club that does feature one RB as the near-sole ball-carrier for an offense. But it's an obvious and stark contrast to what the Rams thought they would be doing when they extended Gurley, the former Offensive Player of the Year, on a four-year, $60 million deal that Los Angeles terminated early this offseason.
Drafted 10th overall by the team in 2015, Gurley couldn't have looked more capable of serving a full-time role in the Rams' backfield to start his career, earning three Pro Bowl nods in his first four seasons while thrice eclipsing 1,100 yards rushing and scoring 21 total touchdowns during the Rams' 2018 Super Bowl run. Persistent knee issues limited the All-Pro down the stretch of that NFC title run, however, and things got even worse in 2019, when coach Sean McVay often danced around questions of Gurley's durability while lessening the back's workload in favor of carries for reserves Malcolm Brown and Darrell Henderson.
Entering 2020, Brown and Henderson figure to compete for playing time in place of Gurley. But another RB, whether via the draft or free agency, could still be on the radar for Los Angeles, which saw quarterback Jared Goff struggle mightily without both consistent blocking and run support in 2019.
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
NFL facilities closed indefinitely
Team facilities will continue to be closed, putting minicamp in doubt
-
Panthers talk extension with McCaffrey
The star running back is set to become a free agent after the 2020 season
-
Winston marries longtime girlfriend
Their wedding ceremony was originally scheduled for later this year
-
Roethlisberger provides recovery update
Big Ben is saying that his elbow will be ready when the Steelers kick off the 2020 season
-
NFL win totals 2020: Raiders under 7.5
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated the entire 2020 NFL season 10,000 times.
-
Haskins attending Redskins draft party
Haskins and two other Redskins will be in attendance for the virtual draft party
-
Monday Draft Monday 3.0 recap
NFL teams weren't afraid to move up, back, and out of the first round during Monday's mock...
-
LIVE: Free agency rumors, signings, trades
Breaking down the latest rumors, news, signings and trades across the NFL
-
Jaguars vs. Colts live updates
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Jaguars vs. Colts football game