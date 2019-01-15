Rams player amazingly predicted all four AFC and NFC Championship teams 10 weeks ago and here’s the proof

Whenever Aqib Talib decides to retire from football, he might want to move to Las Vegas and start gambling on the NFL for a living, because apparently, he's pretty good at making prognostications.

Earlier this year, Talib was asked to predict who would end up playing in both the NFC and AFC Championship Games, and let's just say, he hit the nail right on the head. The prediction went down during an interview with the NFL Network as the Rams were getting set to play the Seahawks in Week 10, which means there were still a full eight weeks left to play in the regular season when Talib made his prediction.

During the interview, NFL Network's Taylor Bisciotti asked him who he thought would be in the NFC title game.

"NFC Championship? Oh, definitely the Rams, and, let's get the rematch, the Saints," Talib said.

Bisciotti then asked Talib's thoughts on the AFC title game.

"AFC? Patriots-Chiefs," Talib predicted.

Now, here we are 10 weeks later and Talib's predictions HAVE COME TRUE. The Saints will be hosting the Rams on Sunday in the NFC Championship game (3:05 p.m. ET, Fox, stream on fuboTV, try for free) and the Chiefs will be hosting the Patriots in the AFC Championship (6:40 p.m. ET, CBS, stream on CBS All Access) and I think someone needs to ask him what his predictions are for this weekend's games, because I kind of want to know.

Also, if Talib wants to make some extra money while he's in New Orleans, he might want to consider reading some tarot cards, because he can clearly see the future. Sure, the Rams (8-1), Chiefs (8-1), Saints (7-1) and Patriots (7-2) had the the four best records in the NFL at the time of his prediction, but we're not going to take anything away from Talib for going with the favorites, because sometimes, that's the smart bet.

When it comes to NFL predictions, NFL players have been on a roll over the past 12 months. First, we had Alshon Jeffery guarantee after the 2016 season ended that he would win a Super Bowl in 2017 and guess what? He won a Super Bowl. Although he made his prediction while a member of the Bears, he ended up winning the Super Bowl with the Eagles.

Not to be outdone, Jaguars defensive tackle Calais Campbell predicted the exact score (45-42) that Jacksonville would beat the Steelers by in last year's divisional round. Maybe we need to start asking players to make more predictions.

Anyway, you can see the entire video of Talib's prediction below.