Rams players say Sean McVay is responsible for team's turnaround

Jeff Fisher may want his props for building the Rams' roster, but the Rams aren't having it. Last week, when Fisher said that he left the Rams "in pretty good shape," he may not have been strictly wrong talent-wise, but players seem to disagree with who is responsible for the team's success.

"I would like to say I can speak for the guys who have been here, and everything we went through," Robert Quinn said, per the L.A. Daily News. "With [Sean] McVay and Wade [Phillips] leading this team, I don't know what they did, but they just brought the best out of everybody, brought some new guys in and everybody rose up to the challenge."

The "everything we went through" is telling, as the Rams were a bit of a laughingstock under Fisher. With McVay, however, the team is no joke. The Rams are seventh in the league in total offense, and quarterback Jared Goff (who was laughably called a bust after only one season) has become a Pro Bowler in his first year under McVay.

"It's just everything [McVay's] done since he got here," Goff said. "From day one, it's been so impressive. He hasn't changed a bit. Same demeanor every day, and goes about his business the same way, and I think it rubs off on the players and rubs off on me for sure."

Under Fisher, the Rams' offense never ranked higher than 23rd in total yards, and the team was 32nd in each of his last two seasons.

The Rams also added an offensive line, which has paid dividends for Todd Gurley. Gurley, who averaged 3.2 yards per carry in 2016, is back up to 4.7 -- much more in line with his incredible rookie year where he had 4.8 YPC.

In addition to the roster status, Fisher also said last week that he knew Goff was special.

"All through it, I was thinking about the best interests of the franchise, not myself," he said. "If I was worried about myself, I probably would have started him from day one and said, 'Hey, this guy is going to be a better player.' That was his rookie year, so we could chalk (struggles) up to a rookie year, but no, I wanted to do what was best for Jared."

As it turns out, what was best for Jared was finding a coach that had a viable offensive scheme. Even if Fisher did leave the Rams in good shape talent-wise, it's pretty clear where the difference is from season to season.