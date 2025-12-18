Los Angeles Rams receiver Puka Nacua's issued an apology Thursday for doing a dance on a livestream that has been characterized as antisemitic.

"When I appeared the other day on a social media livestream, it was suggested to me to perform a specific movement as part of my next touchdown celebration," Nacua said. "At the time, I had no idea this act was antisemitic in nature and perpetuated harmful stereotypes against Jewish people. I deeply apologize to anyone who was offended by my actions as I do not stand for any form of racism, bigotry or hate of another group of people."

The NFL also issued a statement on the matter.

"The NFL strongly condemns all forms of discrimination and derogatory behavior directed towards any group or individual. The continuing rise of antisemitism must be addressed across the world, and the NFL will continue to stand with our partners in this fight. Hatred has no place in our sport or society."

Puka Nacua draws criticism for pledging controversial touchdown dance during Adin Ross stream John Breech

During a Tuesday live recording with popular Internet streamers Adin Ross and N3on, Ross told Nacua that he actually had a special dance that he wanted him to use after a touchdown. Nacua then mimicked the dance and has faced backlash in the days since. The clip of the dance surfaced just days after 15 people were killed during a targeted attack on the Jewish community in Australia that took place on the first day of Hanukkah.

Nacua specifically drew criticism from United States congressman Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-Calif.).

"The Los Angeles Jewish community is on edge after the Bondi Beach massacre. And what does this asshole [Puka Nacua] do? He promises an antisemitic touchdown dance for his Thursday night game. He should apologize or be dropped," Swalwell wrote.

Nacua, who is second in the NFL in catches (102) and receiving yards (1,367), also made headlines during the livestream for his criticism of NFL officials. He said that officials make calls so that they can "be on TV, too."

"The refs are the worst," Nacua said. "You don't think [a ref] is texting his friends in the group chat, like, 'Yo, you guys just saw me on 'Sunday Night Football'? That wasn't PI, but I called it.' ... These guys are human beings, too."

Nacua, whose Rams face the Seattle Seahawks on "Thursday Night Football," isn't the only member of his family who has recently made headlines for the wrong reasons. His brother, Samson Nacua, was arrested Saturday for allegedly stealing the SUV of Los Angeles Lakers forward Adou Thiero.