The Los Angeles Rams knew they would be without star wide receiver Puka Nacua for at least four games after he was placed on injured reserve, but now his absence will extend even longer than that.

Nacua's recovery time from MCL surgery is estimated at four to five months, according to ESPN, meaning the star wideout will miss the rest of this season, including the playoffs.

Head coach Sean McVay said on Friday that Nacua would miss "a couple of months."

Nacua suffered MCL and PCL sprains on the final offensive snap of the team's Week 9 win over the Washington Commanders. He took a handoff on third-and-11 and ran it for a 5-yard gain but was injured on the play. He was placed on injured reserve after the injury, which is apparently more serious than initially appeared, given that it required surgery.

Nacua was also suspended earlier this week for three games for violating the league's personal conduct policy, a suspension he will serve while on IR. The NFL did not disclose the nature of his violation, but it's believed that the suspension is related to his ongoing civil suit, which stems from allegations that he bit a woman and made an antisemitic remark.

The NFL did not know that Nacua had potentially season-ending surgery when it suspended him for three games, according to The Athletic.

Now, the Rams will likely be without Nacua for the remainder of the season. They're on their bye in Week 11 but return in Week 12 to take on the Green Bay Packers in a Wednesday game the night before Thanksgiving. They'll close out their season with games against the Kansas City Chiefs, San Francisco 49ers, Dallas Cowboys, Seattle Seahawks, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Seahawks again.

The Rams are likely to get fellow wide receiver Davante Adams and tight end Terrance Ferguson back from injured reserve when they return from their bye, or shortly after that. Adams has been out since Week 6 with a hamstring injury, while Ferguson has been out since Week 4 with an ankle injury and then a hamstring ailment he suffered during his 21-day practice window.

The Rams will desperately need each of them to play significant pass-catching roles, as last week they were left with only Konata Mumpfield, Tutu Atwell, rookie CJ Daniels and practice-squad signee Xavier Smith at wide receiver. That's alongside Tyler Higbee, Colby Parkinson, Davis Allen and Max Klare at tight end for their victory over the division rival Arizona Cardinals.

LA has been beset by injury issues this season, with not only Adams, Ferguson and Nacua missing time on offense but also Myles Garrett, Aaron Donald, Trent McDuffie, Jaylen Watson, Kobie Turner, Poona Ford and Kamren Kinchens sitting out on defense. The Rams were expected to be arguably the best team in the NFL this season after trading for Garrett and bringing Donald out of retirement, but they will instead have to fight for their playoff lives down the stretch of the regular season — and do so without the services of their top pass-catcher.