Rams' Puka Nacua reveals injury he suffered at Michael Rubin party

It won't find him on the non-football injury list, but Puka Nacua did injure his face (and maybe his pride) earlier this offseason at Michael Rubin's infamous "White Party." During a recent appearance on the "Impaulsive" podcast, the Los Angeles Rams receiver recalled running into a glass window at Rubin's party after seeing Snoop Dogg while looking for his teammate and fellow wideout, Davante Adams.

"The glass window pane won," Nacua told host Logan Paul. "It was Snoop Dogg, I was so excited. ... I had to go see where Davante [Adams] was at, and I turned around and I'm like ... They clean the windows really good at Rubin's house. They are perfectly crisp and didn't see it coming."

Paul recalled seeing Nacua at the party after he slammed into the window, and there was blood dripping down his face.

"They made me feel better when they said three other people ran into it, but nobody else ended up bleeding from it, so I'm like, I don't know if that made me feel much better or worse."

Fortunately for Nacua and the Rams, the injury was not serious and hasn't impacted his availability throughout training camp. That said, the veteran pass catcher is dealing with psoas (deep core muscle connecting the lower spine to the thigh bone) soreness that forced him to leave Tuesday's joint practice with the Cowboys. He did not practice on Thursday, but head coach Sean McVay said that Nacua will be "ready to go" for practice next week.

"We're just being smart with him," McVay said, via the official team website. "Expecting to be back next week, ready to go."

Nacua is coming off a 2025 season where he led the NFL with 129 receptions and 107.2 receiving yards per game. His 1,715 receiving yards made him just the third Rams player in franchise history with at least 1,700 receiving yards in a single season. His 10 receiving touchdowns were also a career high.