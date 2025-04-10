Los Angeles Rams star wide receiver Puka Nacua shared during an appearance on Julian Edelman's "Games With Names" podcast that he wants to play professional basketball overseas when he is finished with his playing career in the NFL. Nacua, a Pro Bowler and second-team All-Pro after breaking multiple rookie receiving records in 2023, has previously said he is looking to retire from the NFL when he turns 30.

The prospective end of Nacua's NFL career -- which is still a ways down the road given he is only 23 -- wouldn't mark the end of his athletic career, as he believes he could compete at a high level in pro basketball overseas and gain some equity in the team. Or at least that's how things would go in the somewhat pie-in-the-sky plan Nacua outlined.

"I'm sure I could go to another country that only 25% of the world's ever heard of before, get ownership in the team and ... I'mma get 25 shots up a night, I'mma be the coach, I'mma sub my own minutes in, and then I'mma make sure that we're getting ticket sales at the end of it," Nacua said. "... Try to work some actual business."

Although injuries limited Nacua to 11 games in 2024, he still managed to come just 10 yards short of his second 1,000 yard receiving season, catching 79 passes for 990 yards and three touchdowns. In the playoffs, Nacua was pivotal to the Rams' offense with 20 receptions for 332 yards and one touchdown.