Puka Nacua made headlines after his performance in Week 1. The Los Angeles Rams rookie wide receiver upped the ante in Week 2, backing up the impressive start to his career.

Nacua finished with 15 catches for 147 yards for the Rams on Sunday, one week after he finished with 10 catches for 119 yards in his NFL debut. Nacua has 25 catches for 266 yards after two games in Los Angeles, the most catches by any wide receiver after his first two career games in NFL history. Nacua is the first player in league history to have 20 catches through his first two career games, breaking Earl Cooper's record of 19 for the San Francisco 49ers in 1980.

Just the third rookie since 1970 with 10-plus catches in consecutive games, Nacua is just the fifth player with 10-plus catches and 100-plus receiving yards in each of his team's first two games of the season. Nacua is the first rookie to have 10-plus catches and 100-plus receiving yards in each of his team's first two games of the year.

Nacua's 266 receiving yards are the second-most by any pass catcher through two career games in NFL history, trailing only Anquan Boldin's 279 in 2003.

A historic start for Nacua isn't going unnoticed, as he's become the go-to reciever for Los Angeles while Cooper Kupp is on injured reserve.