Puka Nacua became the most prolific rookie wide receiver in NFL history in Week 18. A week later, the Rams star made history again, breaking the record for most receiving yards by a rookie in a playoff game during Los Angeles' 24-23 Super Wild Card Weekend loss to the Lions.

The 22-year-old Nacua hit 181 receiving yards on his ninth catch of the wild-card game with about 6:30 left in the fourth quarter, surpassing the record 160 yards Seahawks star DK Metcalf logged against the Eagles back in 2020.

It was just the latest historic achievement in a season full of them for Nacua, who also scored a touchdown earlier in the game. The fifth-round pick finished the regular season with 105 catches for 1,486 yards -- both single-season rookie records, topping Jaylen Waddle's 104 catches with the Dolphins in 2021 and Bill Groman's 1,473 yards with the Oilers.

Nacua also owns the NFL record for most receptions by a rookie in a single game, with 15.