The NFL issued a three-game suspension to Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua on Thursday for violating the league's personal conduct policy. Nacua's suspension takes effect immediately, and he will be eligible for reinstatement on Monday, December 14, after the Rams' key divisional game against the San Francisco 49ers.

Nacua is set to miss three high-stakes matchups against the Green Bay Packers, Kansas City Chiefs, and 49ers before he is eligible to return on December 20, in Week 15 against the Dallas Cowboys.

The NFL did not publicly disclose the nature of Nacua's personal conduct policy violation. It can be inferred, however, that the suspension is related to his ongoing civil suit, which stems from allegations that he bit a woman and made an antisemitic remark.

The woman filed a temporary restraining order against Nacua in March. The lawsuit also mentioned allegations of gender violence and assault and battery. Nacua's attorney denied the allegations and said this is a "blackmail" attempt from the alleged victim on December 31, 2025.

According to ESPN, the NFL said it communicated to Nacua that "any further violation of the personal conduct policy, including failing to satisfy the conditions of his diversion program, will subject him to additional and more substantial discipline, including banishment from the league."

As unfortunate as the suspension is for Nacua, the timing is convenient. The Rams placed him on injured reserve on November 12 due to his PCL/MCL sprain and turf toe, so he was already set to miss at least four games during his recovery. Players may serve suspensions while on injured reserve, so he will complete the three-game ban during the remainder of his minimum IR stint. While suspended, Nacua will not be allowed in the team facilities, meaning he will not be allowed to rehab his injury with the team until the suspension is over.

Previous instances of players serving suspensions while on injured reserve include Daniel Ekuale (2025), Sam Williams (2024), Mike Woods (2023), and David Parry (2018).

Puka Nacua absence timeline

Week 10: Placed on IR, missed game vs. Cardinals

Placed on IR, missed game vs. Cardinals Week 11: Suspension begins, remains on IR, Rams on bye

Suspension begins, remains on IR, Rams on bye Week 12: Suspension continues, remains on IR, will miss game vs. Packers

Suspension continues, remains on IR, will miss game vs. Packers Week 13: Suspension continues, remains on IR, will miss game vs. Chiefs

Suspension continues, remains on IR, will miss game vs. Chiefs Week 14: Suspension continues, remains on IR, will miss game at 49ers

Suspension continues, remains on IR, will miss game at 49ers Week 15: Suspension to be lifted, eligible for reinstatement from IR, can play game vs. Cowboys

Nacua already missed two games this season due to a hip injury, and the Rams went 1-1 in his absence in Weeks 2 and 3 against the New York Giants and Denver Broncos. Davante Adams stepped up in a big way as the team's No. 1 receiver and racked up 332 yards in those contests. Adams remains in the midst of his recovery from a hamstring injury but could return for the Rams' battle with the Packers, which would put him back at the top of the receiving pecking order.

When he is on the field, Nacua remains a top-flight wide receiver. He averages 102.1 yards per game this year, which is high enough to make him the NFL's all-time leader in receiving yards per game at 96.2 over his career.

Nacua has been a massive piece of the Rams' offensive game plan and saw at least seven targets in each of his first seven games of the year. He amassed a whopping 24 targets in Week 5 against the Buffalo Bills, which were the most by any player in a single game since 2009.