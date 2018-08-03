Rams punter Johnny Hekker is not pleased that he looks like Mose Schrute in Madden 19

NFL players being upset at Madden over their representation in the popular video game is nothing new. Usually, it's the athletes complaining about their ratings in the game -- they're rated too low, they're not fast enough, they're not strong enough, etc.

But this summer there's a new trend emerging: Players unhappy with their physical appearance in the game. In July, Cowboys defensive lineman Tyrone Crawford was taken aback by his "humpty-dumpty" body in the game. He tweeted his official complaint at Madden's account, and they agreed to review & adjust his character's appearance.

YO @EAMaddenNFL we need to have a talk. This is unacceptable. Forget my stats. What’s up with the photo? Who on your staff felt it ok to make my body look like humpty-dumpty? 😡😡I DEMAND A REVIEW! pic.twitter.com/WgL3sMjlvi — Tyrone Crawford 🇨🇦 (@TCrawford98) July 23, 2018

This week, it's Rams punter Johnny Hekker who isn't happy with his representation. This is what Hekker looks like in real life:

Kirby Lee / USA TODAY Sports

And this is what Hekker looks like in Madden 19:

Dang...we gotta figure this out...looking like Mose Schrute. https://t.co/aqubZpwKHq — Johnny Hekker (@JHekker) August 3, 2018

Yeah, I'd say he's got a solid case for argument here. Punters are people too, and they deserve to not look like they spend their days chasing down cars at Schrute Farms.

If I had to guess, I'd say that the Madden review board will take this case and, ultimately, deliver justice for Johnny. Until then, he'll just have to accept his place as the Los Angeles Rams' wildly deranged cousin.