Rams punter Johnny Hekker is not pleased that he looks like Mose Schrute in Madden 19
Honestly, it's hard to blame him
NFL players being upset at Madden over their representation in the popular video game is nothing new. Usually, it's the athletes complaining about their ratings in the game -- they're rated too low, they're not fast enough, they're not strong enough, etc.
But this summer there's a new trend emerging: Players unhappy with their physical appearance in the game. In July, Cowboys defensive lineman Tyrone Crawford was taken aback by his "humpty-dumpty" body in the game. He tweeted his official complaint at Madden's account, and they agreed to review & adjust his character's appearance.
This week, it's Rams punter Johnny Hekker who isn't happy with his representation. This is what Hekker looks like in real life:
And this is what Hekker looks like in Madden 19:
Yeah, I'd say he's got a solid case for argument here. Punters are people too, and they deserve to not look like they spend their days chasing down cars at Schrute Farms.
If I had to guess, I'd say that the Madden review board will take this case and, ultimately, deliver justice for Johnny. Until then, he'll just have to accept his place as the Los Angeles Rams' wildly deranged cousin.
