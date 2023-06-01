Los Angeles Rams defensive coordinator Raheem Morris saved a child from drowning in a Las Vegas pool this past weekend. The boy was three years old and had no pulse when Morris got involved to try and help save his life.

"I saw people calling 911 so my first question was, where is the AED?" Morris said to ESPN. "When I got back, we had a doctor on site that was able to start the compressions. I was able to hand the AED to him, get it open for him, put the pads on the child, and he ended up being OK."

The AED is an automatic external defibrillator, which has become more prominent in the NFL since Damar Hamlin's cardiac arrest in January. The Rams have taken protocols since Hamlin's life-threatening situation in case one of their players experiences cardiac arrest, which have involved getting an AED quickly. Morris credited the Rams for his quick thinking.

The boy that Morris helped save was discharged from the hospital 24 hours later.