The Los Angeles Rams (3-2) and the Baltimore Ravens (1-4) battle in Week 6. The Ravens have dropped three straight games. Last Sunday, the Houston Texans blew out Baltimore 44-10. The Rams also lost their previous outing, falling 26-23 to the San Francisco 49ers in overtime on Thursday Night Football. Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson will miss Sunday's contest with a hamstring injury.

Kickoff from M&T Bank Stadium is set for 1 p.m. ET. Los Angeles is a 7-point favorite in the latest Rams vs. Ravens odds from SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 44.5. The Rams are -376 money line favorites (risk $376 to win $100), while the Ravens are +295 underdogs. Before making any Rams vs. Ravens picks, make sure you check out the picks from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Click here to bet Rams vs. Ravens at DraftKings Sportsbook, where new users get $200 in bonus bets if your first bet of at least $5 wins:

Where to bet on Rams vs. Ravens

Where to watch Rams vs. Ravens on Sunday

When: Sunday, Oct. 12

Time: 1 p.m. ET

TV: FOX

Stream: Fubo

Follow along: CBS Sports App

Rams vs. Ravens betting preview

Odds: Rams -7, over/under 44.5

The Rams are currently second in the NFL in total offense (401.8) and second in passing offense (289.6) with 24.6 points per game. Quarterback Matthew Stafford leads the league in passing yards (1,501) and is second in passing touchdowns (11). Receiver Puka Nacua is first in receptions (52) and receiving yards (588). He's gone over 80 receiving yards in every game.



Baltimore is battling a ton of injuries, but can still lean on running back Derrick Henry and receiver Zay Flowers. Henry has 317 rushing yards and four rushing scores. As for Flowers, he has 28 catches for the eighth-most receiving yards (377). His receiving yards prop is listed at 50.5, and he's gone over in four of the last five times at that mark.

Click here to bet Rams vs. Ravens at FanDuel Sportsbook, where new users get $300 in bonus bets if their first bet of at least $5 wins:

Model's Rams vs. Ravens prediction, picks

Baltimore is 1-4 ATS in all games this campaign and 1-2 ATS as the home team in 2025. Los Angeles rolls in 3-1 ATS as the favorite and 1-0 ATS following a loss. Nonetheless, SportsLine's model is predicting that the Ravens keep this within one possession. The model predicts that Baltimore will cover the spread in 51% of simulations. Rams vs. Ravens score prediction: Rams 27, Ravens 20

Want more Week 6 NFL picks?

You've seen the model's best bets for Los Angeles Rams vs. Baltimore Ravens. Now, get against the spread, total and money-line picks for every Week 6 NFL game here, all from the model that's simulated every game 10,000 times.