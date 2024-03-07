Thursday was a good day to be a former Pittsburgh Steelers offensive linemen. Shortly after news broke that the Patriots were signing former Pittsburgh tackle Chukwuma Okorafor, it was reported that the Rams are signing former Steelers guard Kevin Dotson to a three-year, $48 million deal, according to Bleacher Report.

Dotson, 27, was traded from Pittsburgh to Los Angeles last August in a deal that also included a swapping of several future midround draft picks. Dotson started in each of the 14 games he played in during his first season for the Rams.

A 2020 fourth-round pick, Dotson was the highest-selected player in that year's draft that did not receive an invite to the NFL Scouting Combine. Dotson made four starts as a rookie and was a full-time starter in 2021 before an ankle injury prematurely ended his season. Dotson rebounded from the injury and started in each of Pittsburgh's 17 games in 2022.

Last season, Dotson was part of a Rams offensive line that helped the unit finish 10th in the NFL in passing, 11th in rushing, eighth in third-down efficiency and fourth in red zone efficiency. The success of the Rams offense contributed heavily to Los Angeles being a surprise playoff team.

Pittsburgh has replaced Dotson and Chukwuma with James Daniels and Broderick Jones. The Steelers will undoubtedly add more pieces to the offensive line this offseason after releasing Okorafor and starting center Mason Cole last month.