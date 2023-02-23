After just one season together, the Rams and eight-time Pro Bowl linebacker have mutually agreed to part ways, according to ESPN. The Rams need to shed salary cap space ahead of the new league year. Wagner, a Super Bowl champion with the Seahawks in 2013, wants to play for a title contender.

An All-2010s performer with Seattle, Wagner showed that he still has plenty of gas left in the tank during his one season in Los Angeles. While his streak of Pro Bowl selections was snapped, Wagner nonetheless filled the stat sheet with 140 tackles, a career-high six sacks and two interceptions.

Wagner also provided welcomed leadership during a rocky year for the Rams, whose 5-12 record was worst record for any defending Super Bowl champion.

A likely future Hall of Fame player, Wagner, who will be 33 before the start of next season, has not missed a game since the 2018 season and has missed just one game since the start of the 2016 season. Ironically, his first of six All-Pro selections came during the season (2014) that saw him play in a career-low 11 games.

The NFL's tackling leader in 2016 and 2019, Wagner will surely receive attention on the open market. The Pittsburgh Steelers, New York Giants, Detroit Lions, Tennessee Titans, Washington Commanders and Cincinnati Bengals are among the teams that will look to fill their vacancies at inside linebacker this offseason. Given his desire to play for a winner, the Bengals -- who are expected to lose Germaine Pratt in free agency -- should be considered among the front-runners to land Wagner.