Rams reportedly called Patriots about possible Rob Gronkowski trade during 2018 offseason
The two teams in the Super Bowl apparently had some trade discussions about Rob Gronkowski
The Rams and Patriots pulled off one of the biggest trades of the 2018 offseason back in April when New England shipped Brandin Cooks off to Los Angeles, but before that happened, the Rams apparently tried to land Rob Gronkowski.
According to MMQB's Albert Breer, the Rams made it clear to the Patriots that they were interested in acquiring Gronk during a phone call that went down in February 2018.
"This is they way it went down: the Rams called the Patriots about Gronk and about Cooks," Breer said during an interview with 98.5 the Sports Hub (via 24/7 Sports). "[The Rams] got a maybe on Gronk and a no on Cooks in February."
The fact that the Rams called the Patriots about a trade isn't that surprising since they were basically calling everyone during the 2018 offseason. Remember, this is a team that pulled off five trades in six weeks last year. (They added Marcus Peters, Aqib Talib and Cooks in three separate trades and shipped off Robert Quinn and Alec Ogletree in two other trades.) It's also not surprising to find out that the Patriots gave the Rams a "maybe" on a potential Gronk deal, and that's because New England seemed pretty open to trading their star tight end during the offseason. As a matter of fact, Gronk was nearly traded to the Lions in April, but the deal got shot down because he threatened to retire if the Patriots shipped him to Detroit.
As for the Gronk-to-L.A. deal, apparently things fell apart when the Patriots decided they want to trade Cooks instead.
"Sammy Watkins gets paid, then Mike Evans gets paid, then Allen Robinson gets paid and all of a sudden when the Rams called them back it went from a maybe to no on Gronk and then from no to yes on Cooks," Breer explained.
Breer originally told this entire story in September, but it's definitely worth noting now with the Patriots and Rams getting ready to face each other in Super Bowl LIII. It's Gronk's current team against the team that tried to trade for him. The world just keeps coming up Gronk.
