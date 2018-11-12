Rams reportedly fear Cooper Kupp's non-contact knee injury in a torn ACL
The Rams might've lost one of their most important offensive players on Sunday
The Rams won a crucial battle when they held off the Seahawks on Sunday, but in the process, they might've suffered a devastating loss.
In the fourth quarter, receiver Cooper Kupp left the game with a non-contact knee injury. After the game, Rams coach Sean McVay said, "I don't think it's good." Not longer after, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported that the Rams fear Kupp tore his ACL, which would obviously end his season. He'll have an MRI on Monday.
The injury occurred when Kupp tried to push off his left leg while he was running a route. He went down holding his left knee before trainers quickly surrounded him.
If the MRI confirms the Rams' fears, the loss of Kupp will be a brutal blow for a Super Bowl contender. In eight games this season, he's caught 40 passes for 566 yards and six touchdowns. As a rookie last season, he exploded for 62 receptions, 869 yards and five touchdowns, establishing himself as one of Jared Goff's preferred targets.
At the very least, the Rams have such an awesome arsenal they should be able to overcome his absence better than most teams. Todd Gurley remains the game's top running back. Brandin Cooks is one of the game's premier deep threats. Robert Woods is somehow still underrated. Goff has turned into one of the best quarterbacks in the game.
What we could see more of moving forward is increased tight end usage. Gerald Everett and Tyler Higbee have seldom been used, but they're both capable pass-catching tight ends, especially when they're not being asked to serve as a focal point. Also expect receiver Josh Reynolds to take on a larger workload. But he's an unproven player with 18 catches, 202 yards and three scores in his career.
At 9-1, the Rams already have the NFC West wrapped up. But they're in a tight race with the Saints for the top seed in the conference. Even without Kupp, the Rams will remain a legitimate Super Bowl contender. The rest of their offense is too insanely talented for them not to be. But their chances will take a substantial hit if they're forced to play the remainder of the season without him. There's no way around that.
