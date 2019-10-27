Rams reportedly open to dealing Aqib Talib, other veterans to free up money to pay Jalen Ramsey
The Rams will have to pay Ramsey at some point and appear willing to get a head start
The Los Angeles Rams pulled off the biggest trade so far prior to Tuesday's trade deadline in acquiring Jalen Ramsey, but they appear to be far from finished. Los Angeles needs to pay Ramsey in the coming years and give him a massive extension, which involves shedding payroll in order to free up cap space. Per ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Rams could be open toward trading players in the last year of their contracts to free up cap space ... which includes veteran cornerback Aqib Talib, who is slated to be a free agent after this year.
Talib turned down an opportunity to be traded last week, per Schefter. The 33-year old is currently on injured reserve with a fractured rib, but is still eligible to be traded.
Ramsey has one year remaining on his rookie deal at at $13.703 million, but he wants long-term security. Jacksonville was reluctant to make Ramsey one of the highest paid cornerbacks in the league, but Los Angeles doesn't have a choice. Xavien Howard is the highest-paid cornerback in the NFL, signing a five-year deal worth $75.25 million ($15.05 million average annual value) this past offseason. Ramsey will surely look to top that, but other cornerbacks will be on the free agent market in 2020.
Byron Jones and James Bradberry will get paid among the top cornerbacks in the league. Any contract that goes higher than Howard's deal will be the barometer for Ramsey as he seeks his next contract. The Rams will want to sign Ramsey as soon as possible, and they'll have just over $36 million available in cap space (per Over The Cap).
The Rams could also be looking to recoup draft picks as they gave up first-round picks in both 2020 and 2021 plus a 2021 fourth-round pick to land Ramsey. Los Angeles will not have a first-round pick for five consecutive years as a result of the Ramsey draft and have a second, third, fourth, sixth and seventh-round pick in the 2020 draft.
